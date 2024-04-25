Northern Elders: Those Opposing Matawalle’s Call For Loyalty Are Tinubu’s Adversaries – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, over his comment on the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Matawalle, while urging Northerners to support President Bola Tinubu on Monday, had described NEF as a ‘burden’ and ‘paperweights’.

Matawalle emphasised the importance of Tinubu’s appointees from the North taking a stand and showing unequivocal support for the administration.

Speaking on Matawalle’s stance in Abuja today, HURIWA argued that his submission was justified and necessary for the continuity of developmental efforts initiated by the current administration.

The advocacy group pointed out that Matawalle was calling for collective solidarity and unwavering loyalty to the government’s initiatives.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, vehemently rejected attempts to misconstruct Matawalle’s remarks as divisive or inappropriate, asserting that the minister’s call for public solidarity with Tinubu’s administration is genuine and essential.

The leading human rights group further highlighted the significant contributions made by President Tinubu in appointing individuals from the Northern region to key positions in his government.

The group emphasised that Matawalle’s advocacy for collective support is a testament to his loyalty to the administration that appointed him.

HURIWA dismissed the attacks against Matawalle as disguised attempts to undermine President Tinubu’s government’s achievements and urged Nigerians to focus on the nation’s collective progress.

“Those who oppose Matawalle’s clear-headed call for 100% loyalty to President Tinubu’s government are, in essence, political adversaries of the President, hiding their disloyalty under the guise of attacking Matawalle,” HURIWA argued.