African Football League Complete Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Format

The first edition of the African Football League (AFL) which was formerly planned to be known as African Super League, is scheduled to commence on October 20, 2023, after a series of postponements.

The competition which starts with 8 participants, comes with prize money worth $4 million, $2.8 million for the second runner-up, $1.7 million for the semi-finalists, and $900,000 for each participant.

What is the format of the AFL?

Naija News gathered that the African Football League will be played in a knockout format. This means that two teams will be paired to play against each other in a home and away format, the team with the highest aggregate scores will scale through to the next round after the two-legged affair.

After the first phase of games (quarter-finals), the next phase will be the semi-final round, and then the final, and all will be played in a two-legged format.

It has been reported that the first and second legs of the semi-final round will be played on October 29 and November 1 respectively. The first and second legs will be played on November 5 and November 11 respectively.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 African Football League?

The following are the eight teams participating in the 2023 African Football League:

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Al Ahly of Egypt, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Esperance of Tunisia, TP Mazembe of Congo, Enyimba of Nigeria, Simba SC of Tanzania and Petro Atletico of Angola.

2023 African Football League’s Complete Fixtures And Kick Off Time

First leg quarterfinals:

Simba SC (Tanzania) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt)

20/10/23 at 3 p.m.

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

21/10/23 at 1 p.m.

Petro Atletico (Angola) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

21/10/23 at 3 p.m.

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs. Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

22/10/23 at 6 p.m.

Second leg quarterfinals:

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Simba (Tanzania)

24/10/23 at 2 p.m.

Sundowns (South Africa) vs. Petro Atletico (Angola)

24/10/23 at 5 p.m.

Esperance (Tunisia) vs. TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

25/10/23 at 3 p.m.

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) vs. Enyimba (Nigeria)

25/10/23 at 6 p.m.