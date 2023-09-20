CAF Increases Incentives For African Football League Clubs

Teams that will participate in the inaugural edition of the African Football League (AFL) are expected to earn $900,000 each.

This means that the initial appearance fee for the participating clubs has increased by $400,000.

Recall that when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the commencement of the African Football League which is organized in conjunction with FIFA, the appearance fee for each participating team was pegged at $500,000.

NaijaNews has reported that Eight teams, including Nigeria Premier Football League reigning champions Enyimba of Aba, have been selected to participate in the inaugural edition of the African Football League.

Other teams are Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Al Ahly of Egypt, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Esperance of Tunisia, TP Mazembe of Congo, Simba SC of Tanzania and Petro Atletico of Angola.

The stakes increase as the competition goes on. A whopping $2.8 million will be awarded to the second runner-up, the winner will walk away with a whopping $4 million, while the semifinalists will receive $1.7 million each.

The enhanced financial incentive is expected to increase the participating clubs’ motivation and promote more competition and zeal for the debut season.

All things being equal, the African Football League which is an annual club football event is expected to commence in late October and end in early November 2023.