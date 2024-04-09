Enyimba FC Pays Tribute To Late Bright Esieme

Advertisement

Enyimba Football Club of Aba have taken to their X page to pay tribute to their late former player, Bright Esieme earlier today, April 9, 2024.

Bright Esieme was reported dead on Monday, April 8, 2024, after a brief illness. He died barely 6 months before his 32nd birthday.

Records show that Esieme began his professional football career at a then Nigeria Premier Football League club, Bukola Babes, in 2010. He made his biggest football career move in 2013 when he joined Enyimba of Aba.

Three years later, the versatile defender who played predominantly in the right-back position joined Enugu Rangers in 2016.

He moved to Niger Tornadoes in 2018 and then to Warri Wolves FC in 2019 where he last played before his sudden demise on April 8, 2024.

Earlier today, Enyimba took to their X page and shared a picture of the late footballer which they captioned: “A beautiful soul is never forgotten. There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.”

Note that Bright Esieme had a taste of international football when late coach Stephen Keshi invited him into the Nigeria 23-man team for the 2014 African Nations Championship in January 2014. The defender helped the team to finish third in the competition in which he made four appearances for Nigeria.