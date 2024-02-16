Kanu Nwankwo Welcomes Norwegian Club To Enyimba

Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo, who is now the chairman of Enyimba of Aba, welcomed contingents from Norwegian club, Hamkam FC, to Abia state, earlier today, February 16.

According to a post on Enyimba’s official X page, the contingents from the Norwegian club include the club’s Head of Transfers and Sporting Director, Jorgen Bjorn.

Others on the team are the club’s team Manager Chris Twiddy, and FIFA licensed Agent With Hamkam FC, Tuncay Leon Bardakci.

The contingents are expected to spend seven days at Enyimba to run a development program which is part of a partnership between the NPFL club and the Norwegian side.

An earlier statement from Enyimba explained that the aim of the partnership between the two clubs is the development of the Enyimba youth team.

Hence, the contingents are expected to train the youth team of the Elephants of Aba for seven days starting today.

“As well as watch our main team during a seven-day program and at the end the exceptional talents will join the team in Norway for the continuation of their development”, a statement from Enyimba added.

Note that the Hamkam FC officials arrived in Aba a day before Enyimba of Aba hosts Shooting Stars at Enyimba International Stadium. The NPFL game will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.