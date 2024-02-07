Nwankwo Kanu Urges Super Eagles To Go For 2023 AFCON Trophy

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has urged the Super Eagles to complete their job in Ivory Coast by bringing the 2023 AFCON title back home.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have faced some of the best teams on the continent on their road to reaching the 2023 AFCON semi-final.

Recall that they defeated the hosts, Ivory Coast, 1-0 in the group stage and knocked Cameroon in the round of 16 with a 2-0 scoreline.

They knocked out a resilient Angolan side in the quarter-finals as they booked themselves a place in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the semi-final clash against South Africa at 6 p.m. today, February 7, Nwankwo Kanu said in a video shared on X that the trophy is for the Super Eagles.

The former Arsenal forward said: “The boys have done us proud. Semifinals, here we come. I told you we are going to be in the finals and we are going to win this tournament. Pray for them, support them, and wish them the best of luck.

“This is our cup. It’s coming back home. Come on, Super Eagles. You can do this, it is remaining only two games, history to be made.”

Meanwhile, South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams has stressed that he trusts in the defense of Bafana Bafana and that they can withstand the potential threats from the Super Eagles this evening.

When asked if he was ready to face the Super Eagles’ attacking lineup comprised of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, and Ademola Lookman, the goalkeeper said, “Definitely. We are looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be tough but we’ve been facing similar players throughout the tournament and I think our defense has been rock solid.”

“We have defended extremely well as a team. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. We pride ourselves in our defending, you can see our strikers assist us.

“The back four has been amazing throughout the tournament so we know it’s going to be a tough challenge but one that we are looking forward to.”