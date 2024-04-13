Enyimba Of Aba Constructing Ultramodern Gym House

Advertisement

The Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Enyimba of Aba are constructing an ultramodern gym house at their home stadium in Abia state.

Enyimba is one of the most successful clubs in Nigeria with 17 major titles including two CAF Champions League and nine NPFL trophies.

Since former Nigeria international, Kanu Nwankwo was made the chairman of the club in 2023, there have been a series of developmental projects ongoing at the club.

The latest of such is the construction of an ultramodern gym house which is expected to improve the fitness of the club’s players.

Naija News gathered that the project will last for eight weeks and will be one of its kind in the country. All the equipment needed at the gym house is expected to arrive in Nigeria within the next month.

The club’s sporting director, Ifeanyi Ekwueme has attributed the actualization of the project to the transformation drive of Kanu Nwankwo.

Ekwueme revealed that the Enyimba gym house will feature a functioning reception for the players and members of the public.

The news about the gym house is coming months after the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, met with contractors to negotiate a reconstruction of the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

The stadium is expected to be upgraded to FIFA international standard with 35,000 sitting capacity.

Note that since this news went public in January 2024, there have not been many updates concerning the development.