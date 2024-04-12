NPFL Rearranges Matchday 30 Fixtures

Advertisement

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has rearranged the matchday 30 fixtures less than two days to the first set of fixtures.

This comes amid speculation that the 20 NPFL clubs were planning to boycott the matchday, which has since been debunked.

In a memo sent to the 20 clubs in the league, NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi said that all the games scheduled for Saturday, April 13, will be moved to Sunday, April 14.

The affected games are Doma United Vs Remo Stars, Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors, and Bendel Insurance Vs Kano Pillars.

Other fixtures: Gombe United Vs Kwara United, Rivers United Vs Plateau United, Enyimba Vs Heartland, Bayelsa United Vs Katsina United, Sporting Lagos Vs Sunshine Stars, Akwa United Vs Niger Tornadoes, and Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars, will all be played on Tuesday, April 16.

At the time of writing this report, the reason for the rearrangement was not made public and it is not known whether the rearrangement was in line with the earlier reported clubs’ threat to boycott the matchday 30.

Currently, the Enugu Rangers are topping the league table with 51 points in 29 games, which is the same number of points as the second-placed Lobi Stars.