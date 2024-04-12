NPFL Matchday 30 Games Won’t Be Boycotted, See Full Fixtures

Advertisement

The matchday 30 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will not be boycotted by the clubs contrary to viral reports.

Earlier in the week, reports claimed that the clubs have threatened to boycott the matchday 30 fixtures, and the reason for that was not known.

Some reports claimed that the clubs were considering to take the action due to unfulfilled promises on the part of the league management.

Note that ahead of this season, the league management had an unprecedented flow of investors who have injected money into the league.

For instance, the NPFL entered into a partnership with GTI which increased the league’s prize money from 100 million naira to 150 million naira. The 20 clubs were also promised to be paid a 10 million naira takeoff grant each.

Aside from that, the NPFL reportedly entered into a streaming deal with Propel Sports which is worth 5 million dollars, and 5.9 billion naira deal for the league games to be broadcast on StarTimes for five years.

Reports claimed that the said investments haven’t trickled down to the clubs’ level as expected, a development that reportedly contributed to the clubs’ decision to boycott the matchday 30.

However, a report by Punch claimed that a chairman of a club in the north whose identity wasn’t revealed said the clubs are not boycotting the NPFL Matchday 30.

“We are not boycotting, there is nothing like that. The club owners have an executive and they didn’t tell us anything like that. So, we are preparing for our match this weekend,” the chairman said.

Also, a player from a club in the Southwest told Punch that there were no plans for the NPFL Matchday 30 to be boycotted.

“We still trained on Thursday morning and there is no indication that we won’t be playing our matches this weekend,” the player said.

Below are the NPFL Matchday 30 Fixtures and Kick Off Time:

Saturday, April 13

Doma United Vs Remo Stars

3 p.m.

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors

4 p.m.

Bendel Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Gombe United Vs Kwara United

2 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Plateau United

4 p.m.

Enyimba Vs Heartland

4 p.m.

Bayelsa United Vs Katsina United

4 p.m.

Sporting Lagos Vs Sunshine Stars

4 p.m.

Akwa United Vs Niger Tornadoes

4 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.