Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 15th September, 2023

President Bola Tinubu has appointed his special adviser on revenue, Zacch Adelabu, as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Naija News gathered that the president asked Adedeji to fill the void created by the retirement leave of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Mohammed Nami, whose tenure ends in December 2023.

Adedeji, who is a certified accountant, hails from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government of Oyo state, and recently bagged his doctorate degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing extreme hardship for Nigerians with the policies introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The major opposition party said the policies of the Tinubu government are pushing Nigerians into extreme poverty and except given due attention, is “capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.”

It added that the policies are ill-timed and hastily implemented.

The PDP in a communique read by the acting chairman of its BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara after their meeting on Thursday in Abuja, added that they won’t allow Nigeria to become a one-party state.

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has assured that the Force will diligently investigate the death of fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Naija News recalls that the ‘KPK’ crooner died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

However, there have been controversies and speculations surrounding the death of the 27-year-old singer over alleged harassment and bullying.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Force expressed condolence to the late singer’s family, friends, and fans, saying they understand the concerns regarding the deceased’s untimely demise.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

He further urged the public to be rest assured that updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

The Police encourage family members or close associates of Mohbad with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in the investigation process.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi also warned individuals to refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the investigation.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has disclosed that the collapse of the national grid on Thursday which resulted in a nationwide blackout was caused by a fire outbreak with an explosion sound.

The Minister in a post via his account on X (formerly Twitter), said the fire outbreak occurred at Kainji/Jebba located in the North-central part of Nigeria.

Recall Naija News had earlier reported the collapse of the national grid in the early hours of Thursday.

Giving an update while assuring that the accident was already receiving due attention, Adelabu added that the reason for the delay in making the news public was so as not to cause panic and confusion.

He appreciated all those who responded or expressed concern as a result of the incident and said the total restoration of power would soon be complete.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ganduje led the committee on Livestock Reforms to present its report to the president.

President Tinubu during the meeting received a recommendation to establish a ministry of livestock as part of the solution to the recurring herders/farmers clashes, modernising, and improving livestock production in the country.

Ganduje, while addressing state house correspondents after the meeting, said President Tinubu is prepared to act on the recommendations in his determination to solve the problems associated with livestock in the country.

Ganduje recalled that while he was the Governor of Kano State his administration pursued deliberate efforts to promote the modernization of livestock production while at the same time strengthening local authorities to manage relationships and amicably resolve conflicts between the groups.

Garba Shehu, media aide to former President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the removal of fuel subsidy which crippled transportation due to the high cost of fuel, his principal still receives a lot of visitors from across the country.

Shehu stated this via a statement issued on Thursday to mark Buhari’s 100 days out of office.

He said Buhari had thought he would receive fewer visitors after Tinubu removed fuel subsidy but the reverse was the case.

Shehu identified some of the visitors to include party faithful, grassroots groups, farmers, artisans, artists, praise singers, nurses and doctors, religious leaders, community leaders, and several other professionals.

He explained that Tinubu left the nation’s capital for Daura in Katsina State to allow President Bola Tinubu’s administration to function undistracted.

No fewer than one hundred and fifty-one (151) terrorists were killed in recent encounters with troops of the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters confirmed.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday while updating the public on recent military operations carried out across the country.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been on the offensive against the criminal elements in the last two weeks.

Buba noted that four hundred and fifty-six (456) others were also apprehended in different operations across the country.

The Army Major said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

The Labour Party (LP) has disagreed with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on his position on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election as regards its candidate, Peter Obi.

The party in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh condemned the statement by Soyinka and added that the literary giant is speaking based on information given to him by those who share the ‘Emilokan sentiment’.”

Naija News recalls Soyinka on Wednesday at an event in South Africa, claimed that Peter Obi did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. He further stated that the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) knows that Obi did not win the election and is trying to force their lies on others.

The Nobel laureate stated this while speaking at an event titled “The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue” organised by Africa in the World.

However, in a response on Thursday, the LP spokesperson said Soyinka as a human being, has been overtaken by emotions based on what some people told him.

The statement added that Soyinka was in Lagos, Nigeria during the election and witnessed the violence that marred the polls in certain locations in the country even right under his nose but failed to condemn such actions.

Obiorah added that while the Labour Party would not want to join issues with Soyinka too much because of his respected status and the fact that the presidential election outcome is pending in court, it remains important to point out Soyinka’s wrong prognosis and the expectation for him to remain a statesman.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reversed the July 24 judgment by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, declaring Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the Appeal Court, in two judgments on Thursday, declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the authentic winner of the February 25th election.

The court knocked the election petitions tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the lawyer of the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.

Notorious bandit terrorist warlord, Dogo Gide, has consolidated his hold on some territories as more communities in Niger State pledged their allegiance to him and his group.

Naija News reports that this is barely a month after some communities in Shiroro local government of Niger State submitted themselves to the rulership of the most dreaded bandits leader.

Communities in the state had last week Thursday held a peace meeting with Gide, following which no fewer than 36 villages declared their loyalty to the group.

The terrorist leader agreed for the communities to re-open three major markets in the area that were shut due to insecurity.

According to Daily Sun, some of the villages that pledged their allegiance to the Bandits leader are Makera, Dnakogbe, Kudodo, Agyeiwi, Zhazhayidna, Pyegbere, Gamdu, Akpaituko, Dnasapa, Dnasa and Goffah, all under Iburo district.

