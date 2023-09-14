Appeal Court Reverses Elumelu’s Victory, Declares Labour Party Lawmaker Authentic Winner

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reversed the July 24 judgment by the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba, declaring Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the last election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the Appeal Court, in two judgments on Thursday, declared Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP) as the authentic winner of the February 25th election.

The court knocked the election petitions tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgment was given.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the lawyer of the Labour Party, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), that contrary to the finding of the tribunal, Okolie was duly nominated and sponsored by his party and that he resigned his appointment as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Government as required by the Constitution.