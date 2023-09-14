APC Pushing Nigerians To The Wall – PDP Says After BoT Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing extreme hardship for Nigerians with the policies introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The major opposition party said the policies of the Tinubu government are pushing Nigerians into extreme poverty and except given due attention, is “capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.”

It added that the policies are ill-timed and hastily implemented.

The PDP in a communique read by the acting chairman of its BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara after their meeting on Thursday in Abuja, added that they won’t allow Nigeria to become a one-party state.

“The BoT expressed serious concerns over the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country occasioned by the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the overtly insensitive APC administration.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the continued fall in the value of the Naira arising from the ill-implemented policies of the APC with attendant devastating negative effect on the economy resulting in agonizing high costs and unbearable pressure on families.

“The BoT laments that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall and worry that the level of poverty and anger in the polity over the suppressive rule of the APC is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis if not urgently addressed.”

On the outcome of the 2023 presidential election tribunal which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory at the polls, the PDP faulted the decision of the tribunal judges and vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

It said the tribunal ruled in favour of Tinubu and the APC “in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.”