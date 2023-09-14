Wabara, Jibrin, Makarfi, Others Storm PDP Headquarters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, led by its current chairman, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, is set to hold a meeting

Naija News understands that the PDP BoT meeting is set to begin at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The party’s BoT is expected to deliberate on the state of the nation and that of the main opposition party.

Board members include former PDP governors, ministers, national chairmen, and secretaries, among others.

It was gathered that those who have arrived for the meeting include former BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin; his successor, Adolphus Wagbara; former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi; Senator Ben Obi, and former Minister of Special Duties, Saminu Turaki (SAN).