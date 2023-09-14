Police Speak On Mohbad’s Death, Issues Warning

The Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has assured that the Force will diligently investigate the death of fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Naija News recalls that the ‘KPK’ crooner died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

However, there have been controversies and speculations surrounding the death of the 27-year-old singer over alleged harassment and bullying.

Fans of the singer took to social media platforms to call on the Nigerian Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, with evidence of videos making the rounds online.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police Force expressed condolence to the late singer’s family, friends, and fans, saying they understand the concerns regarding the deceased’s untimely demise.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into the matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

He further urged the public to be rest assured that updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

The Police encourage family members or close associates of Mohbad with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in the investigation process.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi also warned individuals to refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the investigation.