Davido Reportedly Gives Late Mohbad’s Family N2 Million

Popular singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has reportedly supported the family of his late colleague, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Ayoba, better known as Mohbad, with N2 million.

Naija News reported that the 27-year-old singer died in Lagos State on Tuesday and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Wednesday amidst tears from family, friends, and sympathizers.

According to The Nation, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Ayoba, shared the heartwarming news that Davido had not only made contact with the grieving family but supported the family substantially.

Meanwhile, Davido, at his Timeless tour in Manchester on Wednesday night, paid tribute to Mohbad before starting his show.

Earlier, Mr Ayoba had revealed the dream he had two days before his son’s death.

The grieving father, in an interview with online blogger @og_baba1 on Wednesday, described his relationship with the late artiste as more of friendship than father-to-son

He also revealed his final moment with him, saying he had visited him last Saturday, where they had lunch together.

He said, “Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house), and we dined together. When I was leaving, he also gave me some money like he always did.”

Narrating his dream, he said, “I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet, not knowing something like this would happen to me.

On what led to his son’s death, he said, “According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.”