Mohbad’s Father Reveals The Dream He Had Two Days Before Son’s Death, Speaks On Cause Of Death

The father of the late Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Ayoba, also known as Mohbad, Joseph Ayoba has revealed the dream he had two days before his son’s death.

Naija News had earlier reported that the 27-year-old singer died in Lagos State on Tuesday.

He was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos on Wednesday amidst tears from family, friends, and sympathizers.

The grieving father, in an interview with online blogger @og_baba1 on Wednesday, described his relationship with the late artiste as more of friendship than father-to-son

He also revealed his final moment with him, saying he had paid him a visit last Saturday where they had lunch together.

He said, “Mohbad is my friend. I called him Oladimeji (meaning my second) because I’m the only son of my parents. We were close.

“The last day we met which was last Saturday, I went there (Mohbad’s house) and we dined together. When I was leaving he also gave me some money like he always did.”

Narrating the dream he had, he said, “I had a dream about him, two days before the incident. In the dream, I saw someone trying to shoot me. I thought I escaped the bullet not knowing something like this would happen to me.”

On what led to his son’s death, he said, “According to what I heard from people, though I don’t believe was that an auxiliary nurse administered him an injection, and that could have led to anything.”