Davido Reportedly ‘Fires’ Longtime Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reportedly sacked his longtime friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, better known as Prince II.

Naija News learnt that an inside source who spoke with LIB confirmed that the DMW boss terminated Bobo’s services, who also used to be his co-manager.

However, the reason for the sack was not specified.

It was gathered that the relationship between Davido and Bobo began at their secondary school, where the lawyer used to be his senior.

Interestingly, Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, seemed to be celebrating the firing as he took to his Instagram page on Friday to dance, laugh, and hail his boss.

Meanwhile, Davido has hinted at the possibility of retiring from music after the release of his next album.

Naija News reports that the “Unavailable” singer expressed his frustration late Thursday on his X handle, reacting to recent doctored images and videos circulated by some blogs, which he perceived as attacks against his character.

In a moment of apparent exasperation, Davido addressed his detractors directly, stating, “Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace.”

This comment has sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans and fellow artists about his future in the music industry.