Davido Reveals When He Will Be Quitting Music

Renowned Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted at the possibility of retiring from music after the release of his next album.

Naija News reports that the “Unavailable” singer expressed his frustration late Thursday on his X handle, reacting to recent doctored images and videos circulated by some blogs, which he perceived as attacks against his character.

In a moment of apparent exasperation, Davido addressed his detractors directly, stating, “Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace.”

This comment has sparked widespread speculation and concern among fans and fellow artists about his future in the music industry.

Davido’s statement comes amid claims that his presence in the music scene has disrupted the peace of mind of many of his colleagues since his debut.

These remarks recall an ongoing narrative of competitive tension and personal disputes within the Nigerian music industry, which have occasionally overshadowed the artistic and cultural achievements of its artists.

The potential exit of Davido from the music scene would mark a significant turn in afrobeats history.

Since his emergence, Davido has been a monumental figure, known for his vibrant music and substantial impact on the global perception of African music.