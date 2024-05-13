Customs Officer Kills Himself With Pump-action Rifle At Abuja Residence

An officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) serving in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abdulwahab Magaji, has reportedly killed himself at his Abuja residence.

Naija News learnt that Magaji shot himself dead himself with a pump-action rifle at his residence located at Binta Street, Farm Estate area, Abuja.

Magaji’s family reportedly lodged a report about his tragic death to the police, prompting the officers to flood the scene of the incident.

A family source who spoke with PUNCH said when the police arrived at the scene, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The source added that the body of the deceased had been handed over to the family for burial, according to Islamic rites.

The source said, “A family of the deceased had raised the alarm that CSC Abdulahi Abdulwahab Magaji, a customs officer serving in Abuja, shot himself in his house at Farm Centre with a pump-action rifle.

“Police officers dashed to the scene of the incident and took the victim to the hospital, where he was certified dead by the doctor on duty.”

Speaking about Magaji’s demise, a friend named Lawan Al-Amin Mohammed described him as a pillar of strength, a source of comfort and a guiding light during his lifetime.

Mohammed paid tribute to the late Magaji for his outstanding character and great integrity, adding that he lived a life of purpose.

He wrote, “But beyond his infectious laughter and boundless optimism, Abdul possessed a rare depth of character and integrity that set him apart. He lived his life with purpose and passion, guided by principles of honesty, compassion and empathy.

“He was more than just a friend; Abdul was a brother, a pillar of strength, a source of comfort and a guiding light in times of darkness. His unwavering support and unconditional love lifted me up when I stumbled, reminding me that I was never alone in my struggles. In his absence, I’m left with a profound sense of loss, a void that can never be filled.

“But as we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the countless lives he touched along the way.

“Abdul’s spirit will live on in the memories we hold dear and the lives he forever changed. Let us honour his legacy by embracing the values he held dear and striving to live our lives with the same grace, dignity, and compassion.”

At the time of filing this report, the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, and the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, are yet to comment on the tragic incident.