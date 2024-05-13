Why I Didn’t Attend 2024 AMVCA – Whitemoney Reveals, Warns Colleagues Over Public Embarrassment

Big Brother Naija star cum singer, Hazel Oyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney, has asserted that attending the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) requires spending a huge amount of money.

Naija News reports that Nigerian and African celebrities from all walks of life oozed glamour when they thronged the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday night for the 10th AMVCA.

In a post via his Instagram page, Whitemoney said some people have questioned his absence at the prestigious award ceremony.

However, he could not attend the event because making a befitting outfit for the award night cost nothing less than a million Naira, and one would also pay the stylist.

Whitemoney also warned his colleague against indebtedness to their designers to avoid public embarrassment after their iconic fashion statements at the AMVCA.

He said, “I’ve been getting calls about my absence from the AMVCA. How would I go, are you not seeing what these brothers are wearing?

“Take a look at Neo Akpofure’s dress. Elozonam was dripping in an all-white outfit like an angel deported from heaven to go create his own heaven on earth. Saga was like all these pink Barbie gentlemen. His dress was awesome. I can’t match their styles. To make an outfit befitting for the AMVCA, you would spend not less than one million naira and you will still have to pay for a stylist.

“I’m not an actor so I’m not even bothered. AMVCA na pressure. Imagine paying over a million naira for a dress you would only wear once. The ladies were just killing it. Next year we move. I can’t relate. But please, make sure you pay your designers in full to avoid them calling you out on social media.”