Troops Kill 151 Terrorists In Recent Encounters

No fewer than one hundred and fifty-one (151) terrorists were killed in recent encounters with troops of the Nigerian Army, the Defence Headquarters confirmed.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday while updating the public on recent military operations carried out across the country.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been on the offensive against the criminal elements in the last two weeks.

Buba noted that four hundred and fifty-six (456) others were also apprehended in different operations across the country.

The Army Major said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

He said the troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles, three locally-made guns, one Berretta pistol, three Dane guns and 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Also recovered, according to him, are five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, 42 empty and cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo.

Others are 12 magazines, 50 jerry cans of PMS, three vehicles, five mobile phones, six motorcycles, three cutlasses and the sum of N3.18 million, Naija News learnt.

Buba disclosed further that the troops arrested some suspected terrorist collaborators in Jere and Biu in Borno, as well as Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe.

He said that troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in the Konduga and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State during the offensive operation, which yielded the elimination of terrorists and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven killed 16 terrorists, arrested another 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage within the period.

He said they also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, five locally fabricated rifles, six Dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and three motorcycles.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also killed 15 terrorists, arrested six others and rescued one kidnapped hostage as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

In North West, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch, killed 35 terrorists, arrested eight others and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages within the period.

He added that the air components of the various operations had continued to annihilate the terrorists from their various hideouts with a series of air interactions.