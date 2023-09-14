Tinubu Appoints Zacch Adelabu Adedeji As Acting FIRS Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed his special adviser on revenue, Zacch Adelabu, as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Naija News gathered that the president asked Adedeji to fill the void created by the retirement leave of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Mohammed Nami, whose tenure ends in December 2023.

Adedeji, who is a certified accountant, hails from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government of Oyo state, and recently bagged his doctorate degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14.

The statement read: “The president has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, to proceed on 3 months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

“By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect.”