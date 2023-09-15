Jurgen Klopp Not Worried Over Salah’s Potential Exit In January

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp had said he is not worried about what would happen in the January transfer window as regards Mohamed Salah’s potential exit.

Salah was very close to leaving Liverpool for a Saudi Pro League club, Al Ittihad in the just concluded 2023 summer transfer window.

Al Ittihad tried every possible means to convince Liverpool to sell Salah to them but all to no avail even though reports had claimed that the 31-year-old Egyptian winger was already tempted to make the move.

When Liverpool rejected Al Ittihad’s first offer of £100 million for Salah, pundits projected that if the Saudi Pro League could increase the offer a bit, the Premier League club might be tempted to accept their bid.

Interestingly, the Saudi Pro League club decided to add £50 million to the initial offer which blew everyone’s mind away but not that of Liverpool. They stood their ground and insisted that their talisman who still has two seasons on his £350,000 per week contract was not for sale.

After that, there were speculations that Al Ittihad were preparing a world record £200 million offer for Salah but that didn’t happen until the Saudi’s transfer window closed on September 7.

Ahead of Liverpool’s 12:30 p.m. game against Wolves on Saturday, September 16, newsmen asked Jurgen Klopp if he was worried that the Saudi Pro League club would return for Salah in January.

The infuriated Jurgen Klopp who wasn’t expecting such a question over three months to the next window stressed that he is not worried.

Klopp said: “You are kidding me, yeah?

“A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window?

“Obviously, you can’t wait until December to ask these questions. We will see what happens. Until then, I’m not worried in this moment.

“I didn’t even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I’m not worried.”