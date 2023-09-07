Mohamed Salah: Liverpool Escape Saudi Arabia’s Biggest Invasion

The 2023 summer transfer window is finally over in Saudi Arabia today, September 7, which means Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool at least for the first phase of the 2023-2024 season.

The last couple of days has been one of the most tense period for most Liverpool fans as they hoped and prayed that Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad won’t be able to convince Liverpool to sell Salah to them.

Recall that Liverpool proved their love for Mohamed Salah and how important he is to them especially this season by rejecting Al Ittihad’s £150m offer for the 31-year-old Egyptian winger.

This was an unprecedented offer for a player in his 30s who has just two seasons left on his current contract. But Liverpool had other ideas as Salah was too big a player to be sold a few days before the end of the transfer window without a proper plan.

However, pundits believed that if the Saudi Pro League side made any offer in the region of £200 million, Liverpool would be left with no choice but to make the ultimate decision to let him go.

Hence, Liverpool’s fans were anxiously waiting for the anticipated £200 million bid as reports claimed that the Saudi side was putting it together.

Interestingly, the anticipated world transfer record transfer bid didn’t come until the Saudi Pro League transfer window halted.

As Liverpool proved their love for Salah by refusing to sell him for £150 million, over a season after they made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club (£350,000 per week), Salah reciprocated the love by ignoring the transfer saga and focusing on helping Liverpool to win games amidst the storm.

Note that the Saudi Pro League club was willing to pay Mohamed Salah a record £1.5 million per week if he joined them. But that didn’t push Mohamed Salah to publicly agitate for the move.

However, the battle might be won this summer but the war is not over as Al Ittihad could return with a more mouthwatering offer in the January transfer window or next summer which Liverpool and Salah might be unable to resist.