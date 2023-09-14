Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 14th September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 14th September 2023.

The Chicago State University (CSU) has denied knowledge of a certificate President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development saw the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday adjourn ruling on a subpoena application for Bola Tinubu’s records from the universe.

The counsel for CSU, Michael Hayes while speaking before Judge Jeffrey Gilbert in Chicago, stated that the school was not in a position to authenticate Tinubu’s certificate as either fake or genuine.

The recent statement of the institution contradicts the school’s previous assertions that it issued a certificate to the Nigerian politician after he graduated in 1979.

According to PeoplesGazette, the lawyer insisted that the school’s administrators, if asked under oath won’t be able to certify Tinubu’s certificate because they “just don’t know” where he obtained it or how.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has distanced itself from a viral publication announcing a plan to introduce a new Naira policy in the country.

The apex bank took to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday morning to warn the general public to shun the viral publication, describing it as fake news.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria would like to bring to your attention that the attached message currently circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded,” the bank wrote on the microblogging platform.

Naija News understands that the viral publication claimed the CBN would introduce the new naira policy by November 2023, which will make the United States of America ($1 USD) exchange for N125.

The House of Representatives has debunked media reports credited to the National Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Christopher Onyeka, that its members received N100 million as palliatives from the executive arm of government.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described the claim as baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy.

Rotimi said Oyenka lied in his claim that the Federal Government had given N100 million to National Assembly members as palliatives.

He noted the claim was malicious and demanded an immediate retraction of the ‘lie’ and a public apology from NLC.

The spokesperson added that NLC, as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria, has a voice, and it risks delegitimizing the voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over plans by some individuals to change the party’s logo.

Naija News reports that the crisis-ridden party also wrote to its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to end the MoU it entered with the Kwankwasiyya group for the 2023 general election.

The letters were written to INEC and Kwankwaso Mr Peter Ogah, the party’s Solicitor and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The letter to INEC is with the title: “Unauthorized and fraudulent plans to change the NNPP logo and amend the party’s constitution.”

Ogah informed INEC in the letter that its client had informed the firm of a news item that some individuals were taking steps to change the party’s logo and amend its constitution.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in his cabinet members to work with him for his second term in office.

Naija News reports the cabinet members, 37 in number, were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja after their screening and confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the event include the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake.

Addressing the new commissioners and special advisers, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged them to ensure that they discharge their duties with all diligence. He charged them to engage collaboratively and work together to build on the successes of the incumbent administration’s first four years in office.

The Governor also urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to do their best to surpass the expectations of Lagos residents.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Kayamo, has expressed displeasure with the trapped funds of foreign airlines in Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that Keyamo while speaking at the 7th Aviation Summit, held in Abuja on Wednesday, apologised to foreign airlines over the trapped funds, which has caused a crisis in the sector in Nigeria for almost two years.

The Minister also unveiled roadmaps for the Nigerian aviation industry, which are the current administration’s priorities and include aerotropolis, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and aircraft leasing company.

According to Punch, Keyamo mentioned that the roadmaps are critical for developing the aviation industry.

He also lamented that it was a shame for the entire West African countries not to have world-class MRO facilities but assured that the government would take the lead.

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo.

According to a statement on Wednesday from his office, the minister discussed issues bothering the Niger Delta region and how to tackle the issues of crude oil theft and infrastructure with Jonathan and Dokubo.

The statement said the visit of the minister to the former president was therefore to seek advice on how to better address the perennial challenges in the region.

It added that valuable and insightful discussions were shared on strategies to combat the issue of stolen crude, enhance infrastructure and employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the Niger Delta.

The statement noted that the minister seeks to drive positive change and development in this vital area of Nigeria which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, has alleged that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal committed electoral robbery by taking the Plateau South Senate seat from its members and giving it to their opponent.

Naija News reported that the tribunal declared that former Governor Simon Bako Lalong, who contested the senatorial seat on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform and emerged second, should be declared the winner.

The counsel to the All Progressives Congress, Edward Pwajok (SAN), while speaking with journalists shortly after the judgment on Monday, said the Court held that the Peoples Democratic Party was not qualified to contest in the election following their refusal to conduct the ward congresses as ordered by a Jos High Court in the year 2021.

Rejecting the judgement, the PDP Chairman in Plateau State, Chris Hassan, during a press conference in Jos, insisted that the ruling was an electoral robbery and unacceptable to the PDP.

Hassan said the opposition rejected the judgement entirely, stressing it was contrary to the people’s will.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has criticized some wives of state governors for their preference for attending public ceremonies instead of focusing on human capital development.

Naija News reports that Babalola spoke on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti in reaction to the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji’s offer to teach ABUAD students and give them academic mentorship.

Olayemi, a senior lecturer in the Department of Education Management at the University of Ibadan, had, during a visit to ABUAD where she gave the offer, also requested Babalola’s support for her project, ‘Widows and Orphans Hope’.

Babalola said the gesture was a welcome development given its benefit to the students while commending the governor’s wife for her contribution to education, unlike many other governors’ wives only interested in public ceremonies.

He also promised to support Olayemi’s WAOH project, adding he has always been interested in philanthropic activities.

The United States Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, is scheduled to visit Nigeria to strengthen economic ties between both countries.

The spokesman of the U.S. Department of State, Mathew Miller, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Miller said during the meeting, Adeyemo is expected to meet with key government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors.

He noted that the agenda of the visit will encompass several discussions that will include exploring avenues for increased trade, with a focus on areas such as energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.