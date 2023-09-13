Keyamo Apologises To Foreign Airlines, Unveils Roadmaps For Aviation Industry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Kayamo, has expressed displeasure with the trapped funds of foreign airlines in Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that Keyamo while speaking at the 7th Aviation Summit, held in Abuja on Wednesday, apologised to foreign airlines over the trapped funds, which has caused a crisis in the sector in Nigeria for almost two years.

The Minister also unveiled roadmaps for the Nigerian aviation industry, which are the current administration’s priorities and include aerotropolis, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and aircraft leasing company.

According to Punch, Keyamo mentioned that the roadmaps are critical for developing the aviation industry.

He also lamented that it was a shame for the entire West African countries not to have world-class MRO facilities but assured that the government would take the lead.

Keyamo Sets Up Task Force On Relocation Of Commercial Airlines

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo has set up a task force on the relocation of commercial airlines at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the ministry, Oluseyi Odutayo, the Minister said the task force would address the problems of relocating the international airlines from the old to the new International terminal.

He stated that the recent fire outbreak at the old terminal at the airport necessitated the immediate relocation of the commercial airlines.