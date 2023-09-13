Video: Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu Swears In 2nd Term Commissioners, Special Advisers (Full List)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in his cabinet members to work with him for his second term in office.

Naija News reports the cabinet members were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja after their screening and confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the event include the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake.

Addressing the new commissioners and special advisers, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged them to ensure that they discharge their duties with all diligence.

Below is the list of cabinet members screened by the Lagos State lawmakers and subsequently inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday.

Mr Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Mr Idris Aregbe, Ms Abisola Olusanya, Mr Moruf Fatai, Mr Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Mr Yakub Alebiosu, Mr Lawal Pedro SAN, and Mr Tunbosun Alake.

Others are Mr Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, Dr Jide Babatunde, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Mr Abdulkabir Ogungbo, Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and Prof Akin Abayomi.

Others include Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Giwa, and Tolani Akibu.