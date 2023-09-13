NNPP Writes INEC Over Logo, Cancels Agreement With Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over plans by some individuals to change the party’s logo.

Naija News reports that the crisis-ridden party also wrote to its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to end the MoU it entered with the Kwankwasiyya group for the 2023 general election.

The letters were written to INEC and Kwankwaso Mr Peter Ogah, the party’s Solicitor and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The letter to INEC is with the title: “Unauthorized and fraudulent plans to change the NNPP logo and amend the party’s constitution.”

Ogah informed INEC in the letter that its client had informed the firm of a news item that some individuals were taking steps to change the party’s logo and amend its constitution.

“We act as solicitors to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, represented by Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, the Founder and Dr Temitope Aluko, the Chairman. Board of Trustees and we write upon their instruction.

“Our client, however, informed us that while the board is preparing for the said meeting. their attention was drawn to a news item in the media.

‘Our client informed us that some individuals are taking steps to change the NNPP’s logo, and to also amend the party’s Constitution, hence the need to place this caveat immediately.

“The commission is hereby formally notified of the unauthorised and fraudulent plans by some individuals to change the NNPP logo and amend its constitution.

“So that same must not be countenanced or registered by the commission as the alterations and amendments sort to be smuggled did not emanate from the party,” he said.

In the letter to Kwankwaso, Ogah said their clients had brought to its attention, the MoU executed on Feb. 21, 2022 between the representatives of NNPP, and the representatives of the Kwankwasya and The National Movement (TNM) groups.

The solicitor said the MoU with Kwankwasya group was for the purpose of using the NNPP as a platform for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “It is our clients’ brief that the NNPP on its part was true to their word under the gentleman agreement by giving your groups the necessary facilities, support and platform to contest in the 2023 general elections.”

Ohag pointed out that the general elections had come and gone, and although the plan to take over power at the national level was not actualised, it was, however, a remarkable attempt.

He said: “It is our clients’ further statement that the NNPP appreciates your groups for considering their party as a viable party to work with in the just concluded general elections.

“Also this is to formally notify you and your groups that the said MOU entered on Feb. 21, 2022 under reference has expired upon the completion of the 2023 general elections.”