Afe Babalola Mocks Governors’ Wives That Prefer Ceremonies To Making Impact

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has criticized some wives of state governors for their preference for attending public ceremonies instead of focusing on human capital development.

Naija News reports that Babalola spoke on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti in reaction to the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji’s offer to teach ABUAD students and give them academic mentorship.

Olayemi, a senior lecturer in the Department of Education Management at the University of Ibadan, had, during a visit to ABUAD where she gave the offer, also requested Babalola’s support for her project, ‘Widows and Orphans Hope’.

Babalola said the gesture was a welcome development given its benefit to the students while commending the governor’s wife for her contribution to education, unlike many other governors’ wives only interested in public ceremonies.

He also promised to support Olayemi’s WAOH project, adding he has always been interested in philanthropic activities.

He said, “You are the first First Lady in Nigeria that I know will be teaching in a university (while in office). Do you know the effect it will have? Do you know the impact you will be making? This will surely have an impact on students looking at the First Lady teaching them. It will motivate them to learn.

“You are not that type of First Lady that will be moving about for ceremonial activities. I have known many governors’ wives who only attend ceremonies, but you are truly a First Lady.

“I have always been interested in philanthropic activities. I am going to contribute to the pet project now personally and the university will add to it. Do not think you must have billions of Naira before you can help others. Your giving out means a lot.”

Speaking on the WAOH project, the Ekit State First Lady said it will offer an opportunity to touch the lives of vulnerable people in the state.

She said, “It’s a new programme where we have registered over 30,000 active and non-active widows and orphans. The WAOH project will afford us the opportunity to touch the lives of vulnerable people in the state.

“We have just had our ‘Back to School Programme’ where we gave schoolbags and other educational materials to indigent pupils, the majority of whom are orphans”.