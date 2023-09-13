‘Chicago University Denies Knowledge Of Certificate Tinubu Submitted To INEC, U.S. Court Adjourns Atiku Records Case’

The Chicago State University (CSU) has denied knowledge of a certificate President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development saw the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday adjourn ruling on a subpoena application for Bola Tinubu’s records from the universe.

The counsel for CSU, Michael Hayes while speaking before Judge Jeffrey Gilbert in Chicago, stated that the school was not in a position to authenticate Tinubu’s certificate as either fake or genuine.

The recent statement of the institution contradicts the school’s previous assertions that it issued a certificate to the Nigerian politician after he graduated in 1979.

Hayes at the hearing in Chicago that began at about 1:30 p.m. (local) and lasted several hours in the lawsuit brought by Atiku Abubakar said, “Is the diploma authentic or is it a forgery? My client can’t answer yes to either of those questions.”

According to PeoplesGazette, the lawyer insisted that the school’s administrators, if asked under oath won’t be able to certify Tinubu’s certificate because they “just don’t know” where he obtained it or how.

Hayes was responding to the judge’s inquiry into the school’s ability to confirm under oath that Tinubu was issued the certificate he tendered to Nigeria’s electoral office as part of his final eligibility paperwork in June 2022.

Hayes insisted that CSU records showed Tinubu attended the school, but admitted there were several contradictions that the school’s administrators won’t be able to clarify under oath.

Those discrepancies include the June 22, 1977, date that Tinubu’s certificate carried, as well as the school’s president at the time the certificate was obtained and typographical, font and header errors on the document.

Tinubu on June 17, 2022, submitted a certificate to INEC that was purportedly issued in 1979 and signed by Elnora Daniel.

But Ms Daniel only arrived at CSU in 1998 from Hampton University, 19 years after Mr Tinubu was said to have graduated.

She then left the school in 2008 following a financial mismanagement scandal or 14 years before June 2022 when CSU issued yet a fresh certificate in Tinubu’s name under subpoena from a Nigerian lawyer who had inquired about Mr Tinubu’s education there.

The jarring contradictions, among others, caused Mr Abubakar to file the suit to compel CSU to produce records relating to Tinubu and make its top officials available for deposition to certify the produced records, according to the Nigerian opposition leader’s lawyers.

Alexandre de Gramont, who appeared in court for Abubakar, said the documents and depositions are being sought for use in the Nigerian Supreme Court, where the final battle over Tinubu’s election is now headed.

Mr de Gramont said the Nigerian Court of Appeal upheld Tinubu’s election in its September 6 ruling because the panel did not have CSU’s position on the authenticity of the certificate Tinubu presented, saying the Supreme Court might be able to admit CSU’s position on the document under a special rule.

Mr de Gramont said, “Your Honour, we don’t know whether the Nigerian Supreme Court would be receptive to the new evidence or not, but we just want to be able to present the new evidence to them from CSU.

“We already have them (the documents), what we are seeking is CSU’s authentication or their explanation for some of the discrepancies.”

Atiku has until September 20 to appeal the September 6 decision of the Court of Appeal, which is the first instance court in the presidential election tribunal process in Nigeria.

Judge Gilbert said the court has always taken a liberal and broad view in granting similar requests under Section 1782, a statute that allows the release of documents and evidence domiciled in the U.S. to be obtained and used in a foreign proceeding.

Tinubu’s lawyers, represented via telephone conference by Christopher Carmichael, said Atiku was on a fishing expedition, noting that the previous statements of CSU to the effect that Tinubu graduated from the school were enough.

Carmichael said there was no need to produce further evidence or place the school’s officials under oath to speak to the authenticity of Tinubu’s certificate, saying the proceeding would only fuel online trolls because the Supreme Court won’t accept new evidence even if produced.

Consequently, Judge Gilbert said he would need additional time to reflect before ruling on the matter, but asked lawyers to all the parties to go through records submitted before the court and update them if necessary in the meantime. He said a date for a final ruling or additional hearing would be communicated to the parties.