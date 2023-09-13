Video: Mohbad Buried Amidst Tears

The remains of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been laid to rest.

Naija News reports Mohbad was buried on Wednesday in Lagos State.

Recall that the singer’s death was disclosed on Tuesday evening by music executive, Ovie who shared the sad news on his X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, “Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day.”

Later, his management released a statement confirming the death of Mohbad at the young age of 27.

The management also asked for prayer and urged the general public to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, September 12, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”

See the video of his burial.

Alleged Cause Of Death

The alleged cause of the death of popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has been revealed.

According to PulseNG, the rapper sadly passed away from an ear infection.

Sources from the singer’s team told the news platform that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.

According to the sources, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection and unfortunately did not wake up.