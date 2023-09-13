Mohbad’s Management Speaks On Singer’s Death

The management of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has released an official statement confirming his death.

Naija News reports that the short statement on his Instagram and X handles disclosed that Mohbad is finally at peace.

The management also asked for prayer and urged the general public to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, September 12, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”

Alleged Cause Of Mohbad’s Death Revealed

Meanwhile, the cause of the death of popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has been revealed.

According to PulseNG, the rapper sadly passed away from an ear infection.

Sources from the singer’s team told the news platform that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.

According to the sources, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection and, unfortunately, did not wake up.