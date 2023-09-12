Breaking: Popular Singer, Mohbad Is Dead

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Mohbad also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba has passed on at 27 years old.

Music executive Ovie shared the sad news on his X, formerly known as Twitter. on Tuesday evening.

He wrote, “Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day.”

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies awards 2022.