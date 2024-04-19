‘It’s All Lies’ – Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Reacts As Court Orders Substituted Service On DNA Test

Omawumi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reacted to the court order to serve her application via substituted service to confirm the paternity of her son Liam Aloba.

Naija News reported that the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu granted a substituted service on Wunmi.

The order permits the legal representatives of Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, to serve notice of a pending DNA test application by posting documents at Wunmi’s last-known address.

The court’s decision, revealed in a statement signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, follows unsuccessful attempts by the court sheriff to personally deliver the documents to Wunmi.

Emmanuel Oroko, who leads the legal team, argued for the necessity of the substituted service after two failed attempts to reach Wunmi directly.

This legal move is part of the ongoing processes concerning the paternity issues raised by the Aloba family following the singer’s untimely death.

However, in a chat with an Instagram blog, Wunmi said she is unaware of any pending DNA test orders.

Wunmi reiterated that she is yet to receive an application from any legal firm, adding that the husband’s family is only using the media to defame her and create an impression that she is running away from the DNA test.