Alleged Cause Of Popular Singer Mohbad’s Death Revealed

The cause of the death of popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Mohbad, also known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, has been revealed.

Naija News earlier reported that the fast-rising singer, formerly signed to Marlian Records, passed on at 27 years old.

According to PulseNG, the rapper sadly passed away from an ear infection.

Sources from the singer’s team told the news platform that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12, for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.

According to the sources, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection and unfortunately did not wake up.

The deceased was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies awards 2022.