Manchester United Have New Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor

From the 2024-2025 season, a semiconductor company Qualcomm Snapdragon will be the main front-of-shirt sponsor of Manchester United.

After the ongoing 2023-2024 season, TeamViewer will no longer occupy Manchester United’s front-of-shirt. That will be replaced by the Snapdragon logo on their home, away, and third shirts.

Naija News gathered that the contract is applicable for both the male and female divisions of the club. Also, all the age group teams are included in the deal.

“Manchester United PLC has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the club’s famous shirts”, Manchester United announced on their Official website on Tuesday.

Qualcomm Snapdragon was founded in November 2007 and its major product is Snapdragon chips.

They are used in many high-end products sold by well-known global corporations. Many different products, including cars, virtual reality headsets, wearable technology, smartphones, personal computers, and gaming consoles, utilize these CPUs.

Meanwhile, Manchester United stunned the fans of Nigerian music sensation, Adekunle Gold, when they shared pictures of the musician modeling the club’s newly unveiled outfits.

In their Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold who is a big fan of United, could be seen posing while wearing the newly released LFSTLR jersey designed by world-renowned sportswear-making company Adidas.

Unlike the regular jersey for football games, the LFSTLR jersey is said to be made with “heavier superior fabrics for added comfort and a premium trim execution.”

The club’s statement added that “each jersey is made from 70 to 100 percent recycled or renewable materials, demonstrating Adidas’s commitment to sustainability.”