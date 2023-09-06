Manchester United, Chelsea Record Highest Negative Net Spend In Ten Years

Manchester United and Chelsea have the highest negative net spend in the transfer market in the last ten years as they have been spending way more than they have been earning.

In the last decade, Manchester United alone has spent a record £1.19 billion more than they have earned from the sales of players.

A report by Swiss-based research institute, CIES Football Observatory claimed that the Red Devils have spent around £1.67 billion on signing new players between 2014 and 2023. Within that same period, they have made just £481 million in selling players.

As for Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge side whose new owners have almost spent £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, have a negative net spend of £883 million in the last ten years.

PSG £863 million, Arsenal £745 million, Manchester City £732 million negative net spend, complete the top five of highest net spenders in the world.

Below are the top 20 clubs with the highest negative net spend in the last 10 years (from 2014 to 2023)

1. Manchester United – £1,196.6bn

2. Chelsea – £885.5m

3. Paris St-Germain – £865.8m

4. Arsenal – £746.9m

5. Manchester City – £733.8m

6. Newcastle United – £575.2m

7. Barcelona – £568.4m

8. Tottenham Hotspur – £522.1m

9. AC Milan – £467.3m

10. West Ham United – £451.9m

11. Aston Villa – £414.3m

12. Liverpool – £395.3m

13. Al-Hilal – £391.3m

14. Juventus – £385m

15. Everton – £336.1m

16. Crystal Palace – £322.3m

17. Bournemouth – £294.9m

18. Bayern Munich – £294.1m

19. Real Madrid – £277.6m

20. Nottingham Forest – £265.8m