Manchester United Turn Adekunle Gold Into A Model

Premier League giants, Manchester United, stunned the fans of Nigerian music sensation, Adekunle Gold, when they shared pictures of the musician modeling the club’s newly unveiled outfits.

In their Instagram post shared earlier today, Adekunle Gold, who is a big fan of United, could be seen posing while wearing the newly released LFSTLR jersey designed by world renowned sportswear making company Adidas.

In another slide, Adekunle Gold, 36, who is popular for hit tracks like “Sade”, “Ire”, “Pick Up”, and “High” ft Davido, was seen posing wearing the newly released Manchester United’s branded hoodie.

In a statement on the club’s website, Manchester United explained that the new outfits are for “fans who want to show off their club pride in style and comfort.”

Unlike the regular jersey for football games, the LFSTLR jersey is said to be made with “heavier superior fabrics for added comfort and a premium trim execution.”

The club’s statement added, “Some traditional on-pitch elements have been reduced or even removed, resulting in a clean and crisp look that emphasises the club crests.

“Notably, each jersey is made from 70 to 100 percent recycled or renewable materials, demonstrating adidas’s commitment to sustainability.”

An hour after Manchester United shared pictures of Adekunle Gold and tagged the musician on their Instagram page with 62.9 million followers, his fans, mostly Nigerians rushed to the comments section to react to the unprecedented gesture.

Within the first one hour, the post has generated 61, 294 likes, and 1, 259 comments.

A fan commented, “The singer in UK from Nigeria AG Baby. We are winning the treble.”

Another fan wrote, “Nigeria to the world” with the country’s flag and white heart emoji.