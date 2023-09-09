Over 600 People Dead, Many Injured In Morocco Earthquake (Photos)

Over 600 people have been reported dead in a powerful earthquake in Morocco, Naija News has gathered.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday.

The AFP disclosed that the interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed 632 people, more than half of them in Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces.

The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir, and the Casablanca area, and another 329 people were injured and 51 are in critical condition.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

Speaking to AFP, a resident from Marrakesh, Abdelhak El Amrani, 33, said, “We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake,” while another resident Amrani “I could see buildings moving, as “all in shock and panic. The children were crying, and the parents were distraught. Everyone decided to stay outside.”

Faisal Baddour, an engineer, said he felt the earthquake three times in his building.

“There are families who are still sleeping outside because we were so scared of the force of this earthquake,” he said. “It was as if a train was passing close to our houses.”

Another resident recounts how he was walking around the square when the ground began to shake.

“It was a truly staggering sensation. We’re safe and sound, but I’m still in shock.

“I have at least 10 members of my family who died… I can hardly believe it, as I was with them no more than two days ago.”

The interior ministry said authorities have “mobilised all the necessary resources to intervene and help the affected areas”.

Below are some photos from the incident