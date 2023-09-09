CAF, Hakimi React To Morocco Earthquake

African football governing body, CAF, and Paris Saint Germain wingback, Achraf Hakimi, have sympathized with those who lost loved ones and properties in the earthquake in Morocco.

Naija News gathered that the earthquake happened around 11 p.m. Moroccan time on Friday and the epicenter of the disaster is about 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, a popular tourist destination that has a population of 840,000 dwellers.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake has reportedly resulted in the demise of at least 1,037 people and left over 700 critically injured, according to the country’s interior ministry.

The natural disaster happened less than 24 hours before the Morocco national team took on Liberia in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Adrar Stadium in the city of Agadir in Morocco later today, September 9.

Due to the earthquake, the match has been postponed indefinitely and the AFCON qualifier between Gambia and Congo which was scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on Sunday, September 10, is also expected to be postponed.

While reacting to the disaster, CAF sent their condolences to those who lost loved ones in the earthquake and wished those who were left injured a speedy recovery.

A statement from the football body read, “The national football family extends its sincere condolences and compassion to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Also, Achraf Hakimi who is currently in the country to honour the postponed Morocco vs. Liberia clash, wrote on social media: “We are going through a difficult time for all our fellow citizens. It’s time to help each other save as many lives as possible. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.”