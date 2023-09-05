Kano House Of Reps Seat: Ganduje Loses In Court

The petition filed against the outcome of the Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/ Tofa Federal House of Representatives constituency in Kano State by Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, son of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been dismissed by the National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in the state.

Naija News reports Ganduje through his lawyer, A.T Falola had challenged the victory of Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the said elections.

According to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Jobe polled a total of 52,456 votes while Ganduje polled 44,809 votes.

The result was however challenged by the APC candidate.

Delivering judgement, the three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Flora Ngoz Azinge dismissed the petition by Ganduje for lack of merit.

The panel held that the petitioner had failed to present sufficient evidence to support his allegation against the respondents.

The sum of N200,000 was also awarded to the respondents, jointly and severally.

Oshiomhole Wins At Tribunal

The election victory of Senator Adams Oshiomhole as the lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State has been affirmed by the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin.

The tribunal on Monday, affirmed the electoral victory of Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).