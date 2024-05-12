We Did Not Ask For Your Help – Rivers APC Leaders Dare Fubara On Planned Demolition Of Assembly Quarters

Stakeholders and elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, including strong political allies of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, have dared Governor Siminalayi Fubara to demolish the House of Assembly Quarters located at Port Harcourt/Aba road.

Recall that Fubara, during a visit to the quarters last week, condemned the condition of the building, which he claimed was leaking and deserved to be demolished.

However, APC elders and leaders, including past and present members of the National Assembly, local government chairmen, and opinion leaders, warned the governor to jettison the idea of demolition.

Speaking on Sunday, the factional Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, whose members have been using the Quarters for their sitting, told visitors that the governor had a grand plot to bring down the structures the same way he ordered the demolition of the House of Assembly Complex located along the Moscow Road.

Amaewhule insisted that the structures were fully functional and in excellent condition.

He explained that the lawmakers and their family members currently occupied the buildings.

The lawmaker alleged that Fubara stormed the quarters aided by thugs.

Amaewhule said the lawmakers never invited the governor to come to the quarters, adding that the estate remained the property of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He said, “Your visit is unusual visit. It shows that the good people of the state are concerned about what is happening. This facility is the facility of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“We have also brought in experts, engineers and there is nothing wrong with these structures. They are fully in use and fully functional. All the experts confirmed to us that this building is one of the best in the entire West Africa.

“This complex was constructed by the former Governor, Nyesom Wike and inaugurated in August 2022 by the current chief of staff to Mr. President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila. We are happy with the building and everything is working well.

“We didn’t write to the governor and we didn’t invite him. We didn’t ask for his help because we don’t need it. We don’t need his intervention in any way. Any attempt to talk about reconstruction or demolition is clearly an assault on democracy and an assault on members resident in these buildings.

Amaewhule insisted that the governor had no right to make any executive order directing lawmakers where to hold their sitting.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, while stating the purpose of their visit, said they were worried about reports of another impending demolition of a democratic institution and decided to assess the condition of the premises.

Chinda said before their visit, they had already engaged experts to assess the integrity of the structures at the complex and their report showed that they would last for more than 25 years.