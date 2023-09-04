NDDC: Ondo APC Hails Tinubu For Replacing PDP Appointee Who ‘Insulted’ Him

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent nomination of its member to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

Recall that last week, some APC loyalists in the state described the appointment of Victor Kolade Akinjo into the board and management NDDC as a big slap on them, especially as he campaigned vigorously against President Tinubu during the 2023 election.

The party members cited a video where Akinjo mocked Tinubu over his inability to hold a paper and read properly after his victory at the APC primary election, stressing he had some paralysis.

Naija News reports that Akinjo, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and also the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives election in the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in February, was replaced by a former member of the state House of Assembly, Otito Atikase.

Expressing delight over the replacement of Akinjo, the APC state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, described Tinubu’s decision as heartwarming and commendable.

Adetimehin said the party members have urged Atikase to have the interest of the state while discharging his duties on the NDDC board.

The APC chieftain, who wished the Ondo State representative and the entire governing board of the NDDC a productive tenure, added the party was happy over the development.

He said, “The decision to drop the previous nominee, on account of his activities during the general elections, for a loyal and vibrant APC stalwart, Otito Atikase, is heartwarming and commendable.

“You are expected to further contribute to the development of APC, particularly in Ondo State.”