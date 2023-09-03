Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 3rd September, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 3rd, September 2023.

The presidency on Saturday confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement noted that the President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda.

Ngelale said the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has relocated the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to a new building outside the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News understands that the relocation of the office might be connected to the rift between the governor and his deputy over the upcoming governorship election.

The new office, which used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office, is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance of the building, which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014.

Seven worshippers have been killed during a bandit attack on a mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.

Naija News learned that the sad incident happened around 8 p.m. on Friday when the villagers were performing Isha’i (Sunset) prayers at the local mosque.

According to Daily Trust, five of the victims were gunned down in the mosque, while the remaining two other victims were killed at different locations within the area.

A resident of the village, Dan Asabe, told the newspaper that two other villagers who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Confirmed the incident, the village Head, Malam Abdulrahman Yusuf, said the head of the vigilante in the village was among the victims killed inside the mosque.

With the rise in coups in Africa, some retired generals have warned that the only way to avoid them on the continent was for elected leaders to respect constitutional provisions and ensure good governance in their respective countries.

Recall that some military personnel in Gabon seized power and placed the ousted President, Ali Bongo, and his family members under house arrest. Gabon is in Central Africa.

After the forceful takeover, which brought to seven the number of coups on the continent within the past three years, the soldiers announced the annulment of last Saturday’s presidential election that renewed Bongo’s prolonged rule, bringing to an abrupt end the Bongo family’s 56-year rule in the country.

The Gabon coup is coming a few months after military officers staged a coup in the Niger Republic and detained the West African country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Other African countries under military rule include Sudan, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has dismissed any fears of a military coup in Nigeria, saying the country has fully embraced democracy and that the country’s democratic institutions were becoming stronger.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this following the latest coup in Africa.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the relevant security agencies to recover over N500 billion given as loans under the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Naija News understand that about N1.1 trillion was sunk into the Loan Programme instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of which only N575 billion has so far been recovered.

According to The Nation, the agencies saddled with the responsibility of recovering the outstanding loans are targeting banks, farmers and other individuals who had one thing or the other to do with the money.

Sources told the newspaper that many of the banks are accused of failing to account for the funds that passed through them for disbursement to beneficiaries.

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, has said the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has apologised to him for charging him to court over OPL 245.

In an interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, Adoke said Magu controversially charged him to court over the Oil Prospecting Licence 245, known as the OPL 245 deal.

The former minister asserted that the ex-EFCC boss had apologised to him and had forgiven him, adding that he was happy that Maguwas also tried over alleged corruption.

He said: “Magu has apologised to me, and I have forgiven him. I bear no grudge, and I sympathise with him over his ordeal. Well, I am happy about what he went through, and he tasted the dose of his own medicine.

“I’m happy that he realised that he wronged me and had the courage to say sorry and that was sufficient. I wish him well and I have genuinely and honestly forgiven him. I’m one of those who promote his issues because I felt he was misguided, he was used, didn’t have the emotional intelligence, and allowed himself to be used. Having said that much, he had the courage to apologise to me and regretted his actions.”

A close ally of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed why it will be difficult to suspend or expel former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, from the main opposition party.

Wike, who was recently named the FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu, had stated that the party cannot sanction him because of his acceptance to serve in the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

The former River State Governor claimed that the party’s leadership at various levels asked him to accept Tinubu’s nomination.

During a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister said he had yet to see the person who would expel him from the party.

In what can best be described as a bizzare twist, residents of Birnin Magaji in Zamfara State have abducted family members of bandits in a retaliation to a recent kidnapping in the area.

Speaking to PRNigeria, a youth leader stated that the bandits had kidnapped some community members while working in the farm.

“The armed bandits invaded the farm and threatened the farmers before they took them away.

“These days many people here cannot go to the farm and even in our home we are afraid they could come and abduct us for ransom,” he said.

Youths in the community, in retaliation, intercepted wives of the bandits including a pregnant womam who were on transit.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.