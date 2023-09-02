Presidency Speaks On President Tinubu Recalling All Ambassadors

The presidency on Saturday confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement noted that the President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda.

Ngelale said the President is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

“To this end, the President further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

“By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect,” he said.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed the recall of all Nigeria ambassadors – career and non-career.

In a statement on Saturday by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors.

The statement confirming the recall of all ambassadors read: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President, and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”