President Tinubu Recalls All Nigerian Ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of all Nigeria ambassadors – career and non-career.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Recall that Tinubu had recalled the country’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

A recall letter by Ambassador Tuggar indicated the end of the tenure of Ambassador Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

The letter reads, “I have the honour to notify you of Mr. President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest.”

In a statement on Saturday by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors.

The statement confirming the recall of all ambassadors read: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President, and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”