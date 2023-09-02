Edo Crisis Deepens As Obaseki Moves Shaibu’s Office Outside Govt House

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has relocated the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to a new building outside the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News understands that the relocation of the office might be connected to the rift between the governor and his deputy over the upcoming governorship election.

The new office, which used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office, is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance of the building, which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014.

A visit to the building by The Punch on Friday shows that workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

One of the workers handling the renovation, who did not give his name, said that the job was expected to be delivered on Monday.

He added that he didn’t know what the building was going to be used for as he also had no idea about how the signboard was placed at the entrance.

The worker said, “I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday as agreed. I do not know how the signboard got to the entrance of the building, and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for.”

Reacting, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the relocation of the office of the deputy governor.

He said, “If there is a government signboard saying so, then it must be so.”