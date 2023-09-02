I’ve Forgiven Magu Over My OPL 245 Ordeal – Adoke

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, has said the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has apologised to him for charging him to court over OPL 245.

In an interview with media personality, Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, Adoke said Magu controversially charged him to court over the Oil Prospecting Licence 245, known as the OPL 245 deal.

The former minister asserted that the ex-EFCC boss had apologised to him and had forgiven him, adding that he was happy that Maguwas also tried over alleged corruption.

He said: “Magu has apologised to me, and I have forgiven him. I bear no grudge, and I sympathise with him over his ordeal. Well, I am happy about what he went through, and he tasted the dose of his own medicine.

“I’m happy that he realised that he wronged me and had the courage to say sorry and that was sufficient. I wish him well and I have genuinely and honestly forgiven him. I’m one of those who promote his issues because I felt he was misguided, he was used, didn’t have the emotional intelligence, and allowed himself to be used. Having said that much, he had the courage to apologise to me and regretted his actions.”