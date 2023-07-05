You Have Six Months To Impress Me Or Get Sacked, Kano Gov. Tells Commissioners

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said the newly-inaugurated commissioners have six months to perform after which they will be assessed based on their performance.

Naija News reports that Governor Yusuf stated this on Wednesday during the maiden State Executive Council meeting he presided over at the state Secretariat in Kano.

The governor stated that based on the assessments, the commissioners who performed well will be appreciated and those who underperformed will be sacked.

Yusuf informed the commissioners that he will head the monitoring and evaluation team to monitor the performances and their ministries.

He added that their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances and competency and urged them to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be honest, accountable, and mindful of the confidence repose in us by the good people on us.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months period after which a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship will be monitoring the performances of the ministries and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who underperformed will be pulled out.

“The governor tasked the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano believing that they are the best team to salvage the state from the mismanagement by the immediate past administration and deliver the dividends of democracy in the nooks and crannies of l there state.

“Governor Abba used the opportunity to thank the people of the state and assured them that as the journey begin, they will soon start to see positive changes that have direct bearing in their lives.”