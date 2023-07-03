Kano Demolition Exercise: I’m Not On Vendetta Mission – Abba Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said the demolition of some structures across the state should not be interpreted as a vendetta by his administration.

Since assuming office on May 29, Yusuf has ordered the demolition of structures which were alleged to have been illegally built and approved by the Abdullahi Ganduje government.

Speaking during a visit by the Emir of Gaya, HRH Aliyu Abdulkadir, on Saturday, Yusuf said critics should keep records of his work and judge him after his tenure.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, after the meeting, Yusuf asserted that it is not proper for anyone in power to take public property and convert it for personal use.

The governor, therefore, promised that his administration would promote and support health care, education, and agriculture.

Recall that the governor had said he has no regret in demolishing properties that were illegally sold or allocated by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration to individuals and cronies.

He declared that the recovery of public properties carried out by his administration would continue until all the assets are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.

Yusuf stated these on Friday while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, along with district heads and members of the Emirate Council who paid him a Sallah homage at the government house as part of the Eid Kabir celebrations.